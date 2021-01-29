Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 29 2021
Norman Lear to receive comedy honour at Golden Globes ceremony

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Norman Lear will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Golden Globe ceremony

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of ground-breaking comedy shows such as All in the Family, Maude and One Day at a Time, will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Golden Globe ceremony, organizers said on Thursday.

Lear, 98, will be the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, an accolade established in 2018 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Golden Globes.

Lear’s approach of addressing controversial topics through humour “prompted a cultural shift that allowed cultural and political issues to be reflected in television,” HFPA President Ali Sar said in a statement.

In 2017, Lear returned to TV as a producer on a revival of “One Day at a Time” that debuted on the Netflix streaming service.

Lear will accept the honour during the Golden Globes ceremony, which is scheduled to be broadcast live on February 28, organisers said. - Reuters

