Friday Jan 29 2021
Expecting mother Halsey looks back at struggle with endometriosis

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Soon-to-be-mother Halsey is looking back at the struggles she had to endure in order to become a mother.

The Without Me singer took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her bare baby bump along with scars that she had from multiple surgeries as she struggled with endometriosis.

In the photo, she drew two arrows which pointed to her lower abdomen and captioned "the scars that got me this angel".

She had earlier spoken about her struggle with endometriosis and opened up about how she feels grateful to still have motherhood in her future prospects.

"It's the most inadequate I've ever felt. Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing,” she had said during an interview with The Guardian.

"[Motherhood is] looking like something that's gonna happen for me. That's a miracle,” she added. 

