Beyonce's rapper cousin Martell DeRouen found dead in his San Antonio apartment

Beyonce's rapper cousin Martell DeRouen, best known by stage name Kardone, has been shot dead in his San Antonio apartment.

The 34-year-old rapper was found dead in his home by police during a welfare check on after receiving a call from a woman on Tuesday.

The law officials launched an investigation and reportedly apprehended a 21-year-old female suspect who was also implicated in the killing of her boyfriend. No motive for his death has been identified.

DeRouen is said to be related to songstress Beyonce through her maternal grandmother Agnez Dereon.

He was signed to The Orchard, a label owned by Sony Music, and reportedly had been working to develop his own niche in the music industry.

The victim's family and friends are seeking justice as police hunt down a female suspect Sasha Skare. She was also charged with an assault linked to the shooting death of her boyfriend in 2019.

Martell DeRouen aka Kardone was widely known in his area as Beyoncé's cousin, but in the last few years, he has changed that narrative with his own musical pursuits.