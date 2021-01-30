Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 30 2021
Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Ayeza Khan is now the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" actress on Friday took to the photo and video sharing app to express her gratitude o her fans.

In a lengthy note, Ayeza explained how she went on to become such a popular person. But she added that numbers don't matter in 'the long run'.

The actress on Saturday posted a new picture on her Instagram where she is now followed by eight million people.

Ayeza Khan looked gorgeous in the latest photo that was liked by thousands of her fans.

