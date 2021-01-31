Katy Perry gushes over five-month-old daughter: ‘She changed my life’

Pop icon Katy Perry has found eternal joy after becoming a mother to her daughter whom she shares with fiancé Oralando Bloom.



In an Instagram Live session, the Teenage Dream hit maker gushed over her five-month-old daughter Daisy and how she “changed her life.”

“She changed my life and still continues to change my life,” she said.

“[Motherhood has] really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. All we have is this moment. That's what's promised - is this moment and nothing else,” she went on to say.

She had earlier also expressed challenges of motherhood on Twitter as she wrote: "Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job.”

"Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off …’ she’s coming from a full time job … of being a mom, lol,” she said.