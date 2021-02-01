Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner calls Blake Lively 'Khaleesi' after latest interview

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Sophie Turner on Saturday called Blake Lively  "Khaleesi" after the Gossip Girl star opened up about her postpartum struggles on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Addressing her insecurities following the birth of her third child, Lively wrote: "I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit, because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth.”

Sophie shared an excerpt of Lively's interview to her Instagram stories with a caption that read, "Yes Blake Lively one more time for the people in the back!!!. 

She wrote "Not a Queen, a Khaleesi" on Blake Lively's picture.


More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian gets the sweetest surprise from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian gets the sweetest surprise from Tristan Thompson
Kate Middleton’s ‘tensions’ with Charles, Camilla revealed: report

Kate Middleton’s ‘tensions’ with Charles, Camilla revealed: report
Prince Harry’s admits he ‘struggles to get out of bed’

Prince Harry’s admits he ‘struggles to get out of bed’
Do you know rapper Fat Joe waited in line to get his copy of Eminem's debut album?

Do you know rapper Fat Joe waited in line to get his copy of Eminem's debut album?
Kate Middleton records selfie video to mark Children's Mental Health Week

Kate Middleton records selfie video to mark Children's Mental Health Week
Meghan Markle's name changed on Archie's birth certificate: report

Meghan Markle's name changed on Archie's birth certificate: report

Experts speculate Harry, Meghan planned royal exit months in advance

Experts speculate Harry, Meghan planned royal exit months in advance
Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s stripped military titles

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s stripped military titles
Meghan Markle cuts out her name from Archie’s birth certificate

Meghan Markle cuts out her name from Archie’s birth certificate
'Kurulus: Osman' producer gives release date of series about Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah

'Kurulus: Osman' producer gives release date of series about Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah
Wendy Williams gets candid about substance abuse, failed marriage in biopic

Wendy Williams gets candid about substance abuse, failed marriage in biopic
Machine Gun Kelly shares new video with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly shares new video with Megan Fox

Latest

view all