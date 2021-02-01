Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 01 2021
When Prince Philip attacked father-in-law King George VI on camera: 'Very odd habits'

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Prince Philip once attacked father-in-law, King George VI, in a now-banned documentary

Prince Philip had a long time blending in with the royal family after getting married to Queen Elizabeth.

So much so, that he once attacked her father, King George VI, calling him 'mad.'

The Duke of Edinburgh said this in a documentary wreaking havoc within the monarchy.

He recalled an incident when King George had attacked a rhododendron bush with a pruning knife during a fit of rage.

Philip described the Queen’s predecessor as someone who “had very odd habits."

"Sometimes I thought he was mad," he added about his father-in-law.

