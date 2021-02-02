Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t happy’ coming in second and living in shadows of Kate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's rivalry has supposedly been going on ever since the latter became a member of the British royal family.

Reports have revealed how the Duchess of Sussex long before her departure from the Firm, had always intended to move away to the US with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie for being put in the shadow of Kate.

Following the Trooping the Colour parade, royal commentator Rob Shuter had said, back in 2019, that the former actor was “planning” to move away as she wasn’t happy coming in second place.

Citing royal sources, he said during his iHeart Radio programme: "Meghan Markle is leaving Britain with her prince and baby. Meghan Markle refuses to move to Africa, she wants to come to the USA.”

"Sources tell me within the Royal Family there’s been a lot of talk about Prince Harry and Meghan temporarily moving to Africa but that isn’t going to happen because Meghan is planning to return to America with her baby and her prince,” she added.

"Sources add moving away from William and Kate Middleton is the goal. Meghan knows if she stays in Britain, this will always mean living in their shadow. Meghan is not the type of girl who is happy coming in second place."

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan teams up with ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali for her upcoming project

Ayeza Khan teams up with ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali for her upcoming project
Kim Kardashian can’t believe Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is three years old

Kim Kardashian can’t believe Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is three years old
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark fears about monarchy’s future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark fears about monarchy’s future

Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie decides to sale their precious collection

Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie decides to sale their precious collection
Palace hits back after Meghan Markle claims name change was ‘dictated’ by the Firm

Palace hits back after Meghan Markle claims name change was ‘dictated’ by the Firm
Cardi B announces release date of her new single 'UP'

Cardi B announces release date of her new single 'UP'
Prince William’s comments on racism blow up in his face

Prince William’s comments on racism blow up in his face

Angelina Jolie admits moving on from Brad Pitt split was ‘hard’

Angelina Jolie admits moving on from Brad Pitt split was ‘hard’

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey rides horse

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey rides horse

Singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
Avengers fans left excited as 'Wanda Vision' starts streaming on Disney Plus

Avengers fans left excited as 'Wanda Vision' starts streaming on Disney Plus
Kendall Jenner cuts a stylish figure as she appears in LA

Kendall Jenner cuts a stylish figure as she appears in LA

Latest

view all