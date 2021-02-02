Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle worsened ties with royal family by stoking up name change row

Meghan Markle has been bashed by royal critics and fans after she released a statement clarifying it was not her decision to change her name on son Archie's birth certificate. 

Royal expert Daniela Elser claimed the Duchess of Sussex has “lobbed a grenade” at the Palace with her statement and has undermined their “trans-Atlantic relations” with the royal fold.

Penning a piece for the New Zealand Herald, she wrote: “Their decision to lob this particular grenade right back onto the Royal Family seems unlikely to improve the trans-Atlantic relations and could have wider repercussions given that both sides have been experiencing a certain détente of late.”

This comes after a Page Six report cited royal insiders claiming the palace was “baffled” by Meghan’s recent statement denying she had anything to do with the name change.

A palace source told Page Six: “This is totally baffling. The Palace did not dictate anything, this amendment was made by staff within their former office at Kensington Palace and higher-ups at Buckingham Palace were always kept in the loop.”

Another source told the outlet: “The birth certificate was changed by the former Office of The Duke and Duchess to ensure consistency in the name and title of The Duchess of Sussex with other private documents.”

Earlier a spokesperson for the pair had said: “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.

