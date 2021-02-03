Kate Hudson candidly gushes over her past flings

Kate Hudson recently sat down for a candid chat and spilled the beans behind her attraction to musicians, but ‘not the lifestyle.’

The singer’s fascination with musicians is deep rooted into her dating history, so much so that she shares one child each with three of her exes Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy and Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson shed light on her thoughts during her interview with InStyle magazine and was even quoted saying, "I would like to say they're attracted to me.”

“I'm attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. 'Oh, I like a rock star,' or whatever. But that's not really what it is. The reason I connect so deeply with musicians...is because we all connect to music in a way that you don't have to explain. You just feel it, and it's something you love."

Near the end however, she made it clear that she has no desire to dive into the lifestyle herself because “the lifestyle is not something to fall in love with.”