Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Hudson candidly gushes over her past flings

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Kate Hudson candidly gushes over her past flings

Kate Hudson recently sat down for a candid chat and spilled the beans behind her attraction to musicians, but ‘not the lifestyle.’

The singer’s fascination with musicians is deep rooted into her dating history, so much so that she shares one child each with three of her exes Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy and Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson shed light on her thoughts during her interview with InStyle magazine and was even quoted saying, "I would like to say they're attracted to me.”

“I'm attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. 'Oh, I like a rock star,' or whatever. But that's not really what it is. The reason I connect so deeply with musicians...is because we all connect to music in a way that you don't have to explain. You just feel it, and it's something you love."

Near the end however, she made it clear that she has no desire to dive into the lifestyle herself because “the lifestyle is not something to fall in love with.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie to shun royal tradition with public christening of first child

Princess Eugenie to shun royal tradition with public christening of first child
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott holding a torch for each other despite split

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott holding a torch for each other despite split
Angelina Jolie details parenting woes amid quarantine with kids

Angelina Jolie details parenting woes amid quarantine with kids

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun shares a picture with her husband

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun shares a picture with her husband

Golden Globes award ceremony to be bicoastal event

Golden Globes award ceremony to be bicoastal event
Courteney Cox offers an easy solution to Sacha Baron Cohen's 'problem'

Courteney Cox offers an easy solution to Sacha Baron Cohen's 'problem'
John Legend devastated over grandmother's passing

John Legend devastated over grandmother's passing

Salma Hayek 'doesn't care' about Hilaria Baldwin heritage fiasco

Salma Hayek 'doesn't care' about Hilaria Baldwin heritage fiasco
Meghan Markle’s crusade against press shows she is trying to impose censorship

Meghan Markle’s crusade against press shows she is trying to impose censorship

Andrew Garfield’s casting in ‘Spider-Man 3’ may have just been confirmed

Andrew Garfield’s casting in ‘Spider-Man 3’ may have just been confirmed
Dolly Parton reveals why she turned down Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom

Dolly Parton reveals why she turned down Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom

Gigi Hadid's father heaps praises on Zayn Malik: 'He is a great dad!'

Gigi Hadid's father heaps praises on Zayn Malik: 'He is a great dad!'

Latest

view all