Cardi B finally updates fans over new single ‘UP’: ‘It’s just too much sometimes’

Cardi B recently turned to social media to award fans an update regarding her upcoming single UP.

It was all said when the award winning rapper took to Twitter and wrote, " I want to thank all my fans and everyone that genuinely support me .I been preparing for this week for over a month.Unfortunately I’m not feeling how I wanted to feel today .I’m very happy that you guys are happy and just know I do this cause ya go so hard for me.”

In the second tweet however, she explained, “I’m human and I believe that I’m strong but it’s just too much sometimes .I can’t thank my fans enough for lifting me up and remaining solid it really be too much.”



