entertainment
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Angelina Jolie details parenting woes amid quarantine with kids

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Angelina Jolie feels she is lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom

Angelina Jolie has kept busy with her six children at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress revealed in a recent interview with British Vogue how she has troubles with adjusting to being a complete stay-at-home mom.

"I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere," said Jolie. "I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom."

The Salt starlet added, "I'm managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all," she added. "... I love them. I feel like we're such a team. It may sound clichéd, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, that doesn't matter in the end."

Jolie went on to add how she is obsessed with babies , adding she “loves sitting up at night and talking to my kids."

