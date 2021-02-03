Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Twitter supports Rihanna after Kangana Ranaut gives charged response on farmer's protest

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Netizens were left in stitches after B-Town's outspoken star Kangana Ranaut launched an attack on superstar Rihanna following the latter's tweet on the ongoing farmer's protest in India.

The Fenty founder took to Twitter to raise her voice against the protest saying, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".

While the post was enough to get fans going, it didn't end there.

Kangana too had some words to share and in turn gave her own politically-charged response while also telling the singer "sit down you fool". 

Moving forward, she proceeded to post multiple tweets shaming the singer.

Needless to say, Twitter users took no time to begin launching their own jokes in favour of the Umbrella hit maker. 

Take a look:





Meanwhile, others seemed to mirror Kangana's sentiments:



