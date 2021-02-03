Fate: The Winx Saga’s cast publically respond to casting backlash

No sooner did Fate: The Winx Saga hit Netflix did it overtake the streaming platform as its Top 10 most viewed originals. However, its ‘success’ wasn’t entirely for the right reasons.

Many die-hard fans of the original 2004 Winx Club were quick to assign blame and draw similarities between the new and original and it seems that criticism has drawn the attention of its cast.

Nearly all of its main characters have come forward to shed light on the blatant whitewashing, and first up was Musa, played by Elisha.

She admitted to Digital Sky, "I wasn't involved in the casting but I hope that what they've seen and how I've portrayed Musa was to their liking. I've only seen great reviews back from them so they've been open-minded from what I've created, so I hope that it continues to be that way."

Even Terry (Flora’s cousin) played by Eliot, wound up commenting on the casting choice and added, "I think it's really important that we do see [Terra and Flora together] and if we're lucky enough to get a Season 2 that's my greatest hope."

Afterwards Aisha (Precious Mustapha) also reached out to claim, "The industry is getting to a point where we're starting to see more diversity onscreen, but it's obviously not enough and there's still more work to be done. It's really nice to be on a show where there is a lot of diversity. There could be more and hopefully if we get a Season 2 there will be a lot of that."

"It's nice because I know my younger self would feel really happy and I'd feel seen if I saw someone who looked like me onscreen, so I think it's incredibly important that those conversations are being had and we should keep them going."