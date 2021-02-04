Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana calls Greta Thunberg a ‘spoilt brat’ after her support for Indian farmers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

After her attacks on pop icon Rihanna, Kangana Ranaut is now lambasting Greta Thunberg

Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood’s most outspoken and controversial star, has wreaked havoc once again by attacking environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

After her attacks on pop icon Rihanna, the 33-year-old actor is now lambasting the teenage activist from Sweden for backing the protesting farmers in India.

Earlier, turning to her Twitter, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee had said: “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Responding to her, Kangana tweeted: "No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat @GretaThunberg who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school.”

Earlier, the Queen actor gave an earful to Rihanna after she showed support for the farmers.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” RiRi tweeted.

Kangana hit back, saying: “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

