Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'spend a lot of time together' but are not a couple

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

While former lovers Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship did not last, they are going strong in co-parenting.

The pair, who share daughter Stormi Webster, called it quits in 2019.

However, it seems that there is not bad blood between then and in fact a source told People that the two "spend a lot of time together", owing to their daughter, with their most recent meeting being Stormi's third birthday.

However, it was clarified that they are not looking to rekindle their romance.

"He and Kylie are great co-parents," the source said.

"They share custody, but also spend a lot of time together with Stormi."

The source also spilled details about Stormi's birthday, which was rumoured to flout Covid-19 restrictions. 

According to details, Travis had joined the celebration with a few of his friends of whom all tested for Covid-19 prior to the bash.

"In Kylie's eyes, the birthday party was toned down compared to last year. Only the cousins celebrated Stormi," the source said.

"It was a small celebration. Stormi had the best time with her cousins."


More From Entertainment:

'Fantastic Beasts' production halted after positive COVID case

'Fantastic Beasts' production halted after positive COVID case
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'no longer speaking, completely done'

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'no longer speaking, completely done'
Katherine Heigl sheds light on her Grey’s Anatomy regrets: ‘I regret not learning’

Katherine Heigl sheds light on her Grey’s Anatomy regrets: ‘I regret not learning’
Olivia Colman says ‘The Crown’ ‘toned down’ the Buckingham Palace

Olivia Colman says ‘The Crown’ ‘toned down’ the Buckingham Palace
‘Schitt’s Creek’ all set to sweep the Golden Globes with 5 major nods

‘Schitt’s Creek’ all set to sweep the Golden Globes with 5 major nods
Gigi Hadid pokes fun at her ‘small baby shop’ amid gifting spree

Gigi Hadid pokes fun at her ‘small baby shop’ amid gifting spree
Riz Ahmed over the moon after earning a Golden Globe nomination

Riz Ahmed over the moon after earning a Golden Globe nomination
Eddie Redmayne on ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’ ‘horribly’ echoing America now

Eddie Redmayne on ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’ ‘horribly’ echoing America now
Ali Gul Pir brutally trolls Kangana Ranaut in their hilarious Twitter exchange

Ali Gul Pir brutally trolls Kangana Ranaut in their hilarious Twitter exchange

Prince George to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth when he takes over the throne

Prince George to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth when he takes over the throne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made staffer ‘cry tears of frustration and despair’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made staffer ‘cry tears of frustration and despair’

Queen under pressure to take away Prince Harry’s titles over his ‘outspoken’ nature

Queen under pressure to take away Prince Harry’s titles over his ‘outspoken’ nature

Latest

view all