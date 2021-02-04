Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'spend a lot of time together' but are not a couple

While former lovers Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship did not last, they are going strong in co-parenting.

The pair, who share daughter Stormi Webster, called it quits in 2019.

However, it seems that there is not bad blood between then and in fact a source told People that the two "spend a lot of time together", owing to their daughter, with their most recent meeting being Stormi's third birthday.

However, it was clarified that they are not looking to rekindle their romance.

"He and Kylie are great co-parents," the source said.

"They share custody, but also spend a lot of time together with Stormi."



The source also spilled details about Stormi's birthday, which was rumoured to flout Covid-19 restrictions.

According to details, Travis had joined the celebration with a few of his friends of whom all tested for Covid-19 prior to the bash.

"In Kylie's eyes, the birthday party was toned down compared to last year. Only the cousins celebrated Stormi," the source said.

"It was a small celebration. Stormi had the best time with her cousins."



