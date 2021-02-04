Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Video of singer Bilal Saeed fighting with brother goes viral

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

A video of singer Bilal Saeed fighting with his brother in the presence of police has surfaced online.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 10 within the remits of Sundar Police Station.

The police said that Bilal Saeed had moved an application against his brother for registration of an FIR.

They said that no case was registered in the incident after the matter was resolved between the two brothers.

When contacted by the media, Bilal Saeed's manager refused to comment on the issue.


