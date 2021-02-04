Video of singer Bilal Saeed fighting with brother goes viral

A video of singer Bilal Saeed fighting with his brother in the presence of police has surfaced online.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 10 within the remits of Sundar Police Station.

The police said that Bilal Saeed had moved an application against his brother for registration of an FIR.

They said that no case was registered in the incident after the matter was resolved between the two brothers.

When contacted by the media, Bilal Saeed's manager refused to comment on the issue.



