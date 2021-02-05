Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 05 2021
Charli D'Amelio nominated for 'Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards'

Friday Feb 05, 2021

TikToker Charli D'Amelio has been nominated for "Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards".

The most popular TikToker in the world was nominated in several categories.

Charli took to Instagram to share the news with her fans who said they would vote for her.

Beginning today, fans can cast votes on Twitter and at KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone, and Android devices in the U.S.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is an annual American children's awards ceremony show that is produced by Nickelodeon.

Singers Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande were nominated for the awards in several categories.

