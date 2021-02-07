Sources shed light on Britney Spears’s relationship with ex Justin Timberlake

With the recent slew of hate being directed towards Britney Spears’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, sources have come forward to shed light on their current dynamic.

News regarding their current dynamic has been brought forward by sources close to Us Weekly.

According the insider, “Britney has been on the receiving end of so much hate through the years, particularly on social media. She would never want her fans to release the hounds on Justin.”

They even added, “Hate isn’t going to solve anything, regardless of what happened in the past. Britney does not hold a grudge against Justin over anything he’s said or done.”

“She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.”