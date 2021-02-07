Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Sources shed light on Britney Spears’s relationship with ex Justin Timberlake

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Sources shed light on Britney Spears’s relationship with ex Justin Timberlake

With the recent slew of hate being directed towards Britney Spears’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, sources have come forward to shed light on their current dynamic.

News regarding their current dynamic has been brought forward by sources close to Us Weekly.

According the insider, “Britney has been on the receiving end of so much hate through the years, particularly on social media. She would never want her fans to release the hounds on Justin.”

They even added, “Hate isn’t going to solve anything, regardless of what happened in the past. Britney does not hold a grudge against Justin over anything he’s said or done.”

“She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.”

More From Entertainment:

Evan Rachel Wood touches on former threats that ‘would ruin my career’

Evan Rachel Wood touches on former threats that ‘would ruin my career’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home targeted in royal ‘shake-up’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home targeted in royal ‘shake-up’
Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum before leaving UK

Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum before leaving UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nearing another ‘spat’ with the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nearing another ‘spat’ with the Queen
Queen to strip 'undeserving' Prince Harry from military titles

Queen to strip 'undeserving' Prince Harry from military titles
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’
Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos

Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report
Royal Family will not object to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix projects?

Royal Family will not object to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix projects?
Michael B. Jordan honours late friend Chadwick Boseman after 4 SAG nominations

Michael B. Jordan honours late friend Chadwick Boseman after 4 SAG nominations
Katie Price’s son Harvey hospitalized with ‘extremely dangerous’ vaccine reaction

Katie Price’s son Harvey hospitalized with ‘extremely dangerous’ vaccine reaction
Prince Harry criticised after being spotted on a bus

Prince Harry criticised after being spotted on a bus

Latest

view all