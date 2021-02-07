Evan Rachel Wood touches on former threats that ‘would ruin my career’

Evan Rachel Wood once again stepped forward to shed light on the recent slew of threats she has been receiving after accusing Marilyn Manson of abuse.

According to People magazine the star admits that last year she filed a police report after being "alerted to threats made" by Marilyn Manson's wife.

Evan shed light on it all over on Instagram Stories and wrote, "On December 19th it was revealed "On Dec 19th, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian's Wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas.” The pictures in question contain shots that could "'Ruin my career' and 'Shut me up’.”

One of the pictures include Evan wearing Manson’s hat "which has long been a part of his stage show and photographed on many people in his camp. This is a part of the humiliation and blackmail."