Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Evan Rachel Wood touches on former threats that ‘would ruin my career’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Evan Rachel Wood touches on former threats that ‘would ruin my career’

Evan Rachel Wood once again stepped forward to shed light on the recent slew of threats she has been receiving after accusing Marilyn Manson of abuse.

According to People magazine the star admits that last year she filed a police report after being "alerted to threats made" by Marilyn Manson's wife.

Evan shed light on it all over on Instagram Stories and wrote, "On December 19th it was revealed "On Dec 19th, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian's Wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas.” The pictures in question contain shots that could "'Ruin my career' and 'Shut me up’.”

One of the pictures include Evan wearing Manson’s hat "which has long been a part of his stage show and photographed on many people in his camp. This is a part of the humiliation and blackmail."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home targeted in royal ‘shake-up’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home targeted in royal ‘shake-up’
Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum before leaving UK

Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum before leaving UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nearing another ‘spat’ with the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nearing another ‘spat’ with the Queen
Sources shed light on Britney Spears’s relationship with ex Justin Timberlake

Sources shed light on Britney Spears’s relationship with ex Justin Timberlake
Queen to strip 'undeserving' Prince Harry from military titles

Queen to strip 'undeserving' Prince Harry from military titles
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’
Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos

Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report
Royal Family will not object to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix projects?

Royal Family will not object to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix projects?
Michael B. Jordan honours late friend Chadwick Boseman after 4 SAG nominations

Michael B. Jordan honours late friend Chadwick Boseman after 4 SAG nominations
Katie Price’s son Harvey hospitalized with ‘extremely dangerous’ vaccine reaction

Katie Price’s son Harvey hospitalized with ‘extremely dangerous’ vaccine reaction
Prince Harry criticised after being spotted on a bus

Prince Harry criticised after being spotted on a bus

Latest

view all