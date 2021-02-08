Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 08 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle catch flak over 'secret' meeting with CA governor

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have inflamed the public once again after news got out that they had a secret meeting with a top Democrat. 

According to a report by The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom back in October last year, prior to the US presidential election.

While it remains unclear what the couple discussed with Newsom during their video meeting, the report stated that it came during the period in which the governor was deciding who would fill the shoes of US Vice President Kamala Harris in the US Senate.

This comes in the midst of the pair’s already tumbling public image over their back-to-back political comments which have caused an uproar, given royals are to strictly maintain an apolitical stance.

The meeting was confirmed by Newsom’s office to The Post, calling it “introductory.” 

