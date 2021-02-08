'The Crown' could've shown worse stories of royal family: Gillian Anderson

Ever since Netflix released the fourth season of The Crown, royal fans and critics have been voicing their displeasure about the show.

Following the release of the new episodes, many royal fans and critics were up in arms against the regal drama for twisting facts and portraying the British royal family in negative light through fictitious events.

Gillian Anderson who essay the role of UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher on the show, has now spoken up about the show’s accuracy.

In a chat with InStyle magazine, Gillian said: “It’s so obvious that we’re doing a TV show and that these are characters based on real-life people. To me, it just felt like drama for the sake of drama. But I get that there are a lot of people invested.”

“There’s a lot of stuff that could have been written about — but was not — that is so much worse than what ended up in the show. There has been kindness extended in certain areas where it didn’t have to be,” she continued.

Earlier, Josh O’Conner, who played Prince Charles on the show, also expressed the same views.

Speaking to LA Times, he said: “My personal view is that audiences understand. You have to show them the respect and understand that they’re intelligent enough to see it for what it is, which is pure fiction.”