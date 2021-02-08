Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

'The Crown' could've shown worse stories of royal family: Gillian Anderson

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Ever since Netflix released the fourth season of The Crown, royal fans and critics have been voicing their displeasure about the show.

Following the release of the new episodes, many royal fans and critics were up in arms against the regal drama for twisting facts and portraying the British royal family in negative light through fictitious events.

Gillian Anderson who essay the role of UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher on the show, has now spoken up about the show’s accuracy.

In a chat with InStyle magazine, Gillian said: “It’s so obvious that we’re doing a TV show and that these are characters based on real-life people. To me, it just felt like drama for the sake of drama. But I get that there are a lot of people invested.”

“There’s a lot of stuff that could have been written about — but was not — that is so much worse than what ended up in the show. There has been kindness extended in certain areas where it didn’t have to be,” she continued.

Earlier, Josh O’Conner, who played Prince Charles on the show, also expressed the same views.

Speaking to LA Times, he said: “My personal view is that audiences understand. You have to show them the respect and understand that they’re intelligent enough to see it for what it is, which is pure fiction.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry chats about life in US as he tours Hollywood with pal James Corden

Prince Harry chats about life in US as he tours Hollywood with pal James Corden
Meghan Markle outshined Kate Middleton with her ‘unattainable skills’

Meghan Markle outshined Kate Middleton with her ‘unattainable skills’

Prince Charles wants to use ‘hidden gems’ Edward, Sophie in Harry, Meghan’s place

Prince Charles wants to use ‘hidden gems’ Edward, Sophie in Harry, Meghan’s place
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle catch flak over 'secret' meeting with CA governor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle catch flak over 'secret' meeting with CA governor
Queen Elizabeth lobbied government for law change to hide her wealth from public

Queen Elizabeth lobbied government for law change to hide her wealth from public

Brad Pitt's deep voice in Super Bowl vignette sparks a frenzy

Brad Pitt's deep voice in Super Bowl vignette sparks a frenzy
The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show memes flood internet

The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show memes flood internet
Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' repeats No. 1 with $2 million

Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' repeats No. 1 with $2 million
Kanye West not on speaking terms with Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West not on speaking terms with Kim Kardashian: report
Evan Rachel Wood touches on former threats that ‘would ruin my career’

Evan Rachel Wood touches on former threats that ‘would ruin my career’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home targeted in royal ‘shake-up’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home targeted in royal ‘shake-up’
Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum before leaving UK

Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum before leaving UK

Latest

view all