Mod Sun unveils brand new neck tattoo for rumored girlfriend Avril Lavigne

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021
Even though the status of Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne’s rumored relationship is still up in the air, the singer appears to have showcased a brand new tattoo featuring Lavigne’s name and fans are living for it.
Shortly after an Entertainment Tonight source began churning the rumor mill, a TMZ’s insider snapped a picture of Sun’s “Avril” tattoo.
This is not the first time Lavigne has clicked with someone she’s working with professionally, Entertainment Tonight claim, "Avril has a history of falling for people that she works with. She falls in love with them for their musical creativity and expression. Avril and Mod Sun have been spending a ton of time together and getting to know each other better."