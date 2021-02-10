Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriquez’s priorities unveiled: report

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Insiders close to Jennifer Lopez have spilled the beans behind the true nature of her relationship with Alex Rodriquez.

Sources close to the star shed light on it all during an interview with E! News.

They were even quoted saying, "J.Lo will soon begin working on her movie in the Dominican Republic. Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumors get to her and chooses not to pay attention."

The source also went on to say, "A-Rod is not going with her to the Dominican. He has his own work and a busy schedule. This is her thing, and she's very excited to get started on the project. They are celebrating Valentine's Day in Miami."

