Reese Witherspoon on Wednesday took to social media to wish Laura Dern on her 54th birthday day.

The "Friends" actress called Dern a "Queen" and her "comedy inspiration" as she shared the Oscar winning actress' picture on Instagram.

"Time to celebrate this queen @lauradern! Happy Birthday to my bonus sister / my comedy inspiration / my empathy guide for the universe / my partner in all big schemes. I’m so happy you were born today," she captioned her post.