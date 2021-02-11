Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film

Harry Styles has landed a major role in upcoming movie 'My Policemen' alongside The Crown's beauty Emma Corrin.



The One Direction crooner is all set to take his acting career to a new level. He will soon jet off to London as he has reportedly bagged a role in Amazon's movie 'My Policeman'.

In the upcoming movie, Harry will be seen playing as a troubled lover of The Crown's beauty.

My Policeman, which is based on a very successful book by the same name, is being backed Amazon.

He previously appeared in blockbuster Dunkirk where he had a small role as a British soldier in the Second World War.

