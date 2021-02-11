Can't connect right now! retry
Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film

Harry Styles has landed a major role in upcoming movie 'My Policemen' alongside The Crown's beauty Emma Corrin.

The One Direction crooner is all set to take his acting career to a new level. He will soon jet off to London as he has reportedly bagged a role in Amazon's  movie 'My Policeman'.

In the upcoming movie, Harry will be seen playing as a troubled lover of The Crown's beauty.

My Policeman, which is based on a very successful book by the same name, is being backed Amazon.

He previously appeared in blockbuster Dunkirk where he had a small role as a British soldier in the Second World War.

Harry has been linked to Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner and even the late Caroline Flack after meeting during his time on The X Factor.

Both the stars are very excited about their upcoming film 'My Policeman', which is being backed by Amazon.

Harry Styles, who famously dated music icon Taylor Swift from 2012 until 2013, is reportedly dating Olivia Wilde these days.

