entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
Justin Bieber to wow fans with his with first-ever TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Justin Bieber's fans will celebrate their love with his music this Valentine's Day as the singer has announced to perform his 2013 album 'Journals' for the first time.

The Canadian pop star has revealed that the virtual gig will take place on TikTok on Sunday (February 14) .

Hailey Bieber's sweetheart shared a clip of his hit track on Twitter and wrote: '#JournalsLive this Valentine’s Day on my TikTok.'

The 'Yummy' singer's digital-only album - which was dropped in December 2013 - features the singles 'All That Matters', 'Heartbreaker' and 'Confident'.

Last month, Justin shared an alternative video for his new single ‘Anyone’, directed by Joe Termini, and featuring his wife Hailey Bieber.

