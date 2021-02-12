Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Reese Witherspoon uploaded a ravishing picture with her 'The Morning Show' co-star Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is collecting love and prayers from all her friends upon turning 52 years' old on Thursday.

On the auspicious occasion, Jen's close pal, Reese Witherspoon came forth sending her an abundance of affection in a heartwarming post.

Taking to Instagram, the Morning Show actress uploaded a ravishing picture with her co-star wherein they looked extremely stunning.

While the Friends alum can be seen dressed in an all-black power suit, Reese can be seen donning a monochrome attire.

"Happy birthday to my #morningshow co-host! From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun," the actress captioned the post.

"Just one of the many reasons why I feel so lucky to know you on and off the screen. Celebrating you today, my hysterical / loving / talented friend! @jenniferaniston," Reese further added.

Check out the post here



