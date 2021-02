Watch: YouTuber Zaid Ali announces Yumna Ali’s 'great news' in style

YouTuber Zaid Ali stumped fans the moment his adorable pregnancy reveal post graced social media.

The YouTuber took to Instagram to showcase the news and his wife Yumna Ali featured alongside as the star of the occasion.



His post contained a heartwarming note that read, “First I was alone… Then I found you. Tin Allah blessed us with a child. Now I have everything.”

Check it out below: