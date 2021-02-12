Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 12 2021
Catch Mariah Khan's African escape in pictures: 'Feeling at home'

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Catch Mariah Khan’s African escape in pictures: ‘Feeling at home’

Pakistani beauty Mariah Khan recently decided to take some much needed R&R after battling covid-19 and chose Masai Mara, Kenya as her destination alongside son Azlaan.

The pictures included cloud formations, breathtaking sunsets, and even BTS snaps from a guided safari tour.

Her first post included an extract from an Urdu poem that read, "Jahan bhi azaad rooh ki jhalak parey, samajhna wo mera ghar hai," (Wherever you sight a free spirit, realize that it's my home)

The second included a short realization that tugged at the heartstrings of fans with its caption, "Feeling at home in the wild."

The third contained candid snaps of a beautiful sunset and sent Mariah's heats into a frenzy of 'thankfulness' and made her feel 'swell'.


