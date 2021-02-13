Twitter lauds Iqra Aziz's performance as Geo TV's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3' goes on-air

Iqra Aziz has been garnering rave reviews as Geo TV's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3' went on-air

Iqra Aziz has once again stunned everyone with her impeccable performance in Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3.



The starlet has been garnering rave reviews from her fans as the show's first episode went on-air on Friday.

A large number of people took to Twitter to express their sentiments on Aziz's impressive acting prowess, making her trend on the micro-blogging site.

Here's what netizens are saying about Iqra Aziz's power-packed performance

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 features an intense love story with Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in lead roles.

After a successful two runs, the show has been renewed for its third season.

Earlier, the serial's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had taken the internet by storm.