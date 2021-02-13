Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals why she had security tail Nick Jonas

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals why she had security tail Nick Jonas

Renowned actor Priyanka Chopra has finally come out to reaveal the real reason she had her personal security tail Nick Jonas during one on his lunch meetings with her mother.

The star touched upon it all during her appearance on The Morning Show in promotion for her memoir, Unfinished.

At the time she claimed, “For people who do know me, I have a little bit of a control issue. I like to control the circumstances around me. I was very curious. I had a meeting. I was like, ‘Babe, what are you going to do? I have a meeting’.”

“He says, ‘Don’t worry about me. I am in Mumbai. I am going to take your mom out for lunch.’ That was just so strange to me because this was like a couple of weeks of us dating and my mom and him alone, you know. So I sent my security to take pictures, so that I could study their body language.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox wants fans to support her friend amid pandemic

Megan Fox wants fans to support her friend amid pandemic

Kangana Ranaut receives flak for saying she is 'more talented than Meryl Streep'

Kangana Ranaut receives flak for saying she is 'more talented than Meryl Streep'
Eminem's daughter says to release a video on Valentine's Day

Eminem's daughter says to release a video on Valentine's Day
Princess Eugenie brings newborn son home to Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie brings newborn son home to Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage

Turkish actor praises Pakistani children for recreating 'Ertugrul' battle scene

Turkish actor praises Pakistani children for recreating 'Ertugrul' battle scene

Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's apology to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's apology to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
Asim Azhar's 'Ghalat Fehmi' becomes first Pakistani song to top spotify charts

Asim Azhar's 'Ghalat Fehmi' becomes first Pakistani song to top spotify charts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about ‘putting a gun to the Queen’s head’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about ‘putting a gun to the Queen’s head’: report
Cardi B hits fans with a controversial gift-giving comment for Valentine’s Day

Cardi B hits fans with a controversial gift-giving comment for Valentine’s Day
Ayeza Khan soaks up the sun with husband Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

Ayeza Khan soaks up the sun with husband Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo
Dua Lipa becomes an ‘Emerald Goddess’ in ‘We’re Good’ music video

Dua Lipa becomes an ‘Emerald Goddess’ in ‘We’re Good’ music video
Syra Yousuf, Atif Aslam team up for upcoming ‘Raat’ music video

Syra Yousuf, Atif Aslam team up for upcoming ‘Raat’ music video

Latest

view all