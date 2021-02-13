Priyanka Chopra finally reveals why she had security tail Nick Jonas

Renowned actor Priyanka Chopra has finally come out to reaveal the real reason she had her personal security tail Nick Jonas during one on his lunch meetings with her mother.

The star touched upon it all during her appearance on The Morning Show in promotion for her memoir, Unfinished.

At the time she claimed, “For people who do know me, I have a little bit of a control issue. I like to control the circumstances around me. I was very curious. I had a meeting. I was like, ‘Babe, what are you going to do? I have a meeting’.”

“He says, ‘Don’t worry about me. I am in Mumbai. I am going to take your mom out for lunch.’ That was just so strange to me because this was like a couple of weeks of us dating and my mom and him alone, you know. So I sent my security to take pictures, so that I could study their body language.”

