Kendall Jenner claims she struggles with body image issues

American supermodel Kendall Jenner spoke about body image issues and insecurities to a fan.



After posting behind-the-scenes video of herself during a shoot for sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, Skims, Kendall responded to a fan aspiring to look like her.

“I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them,” wrote one fan.

She wrote back to the fan on Twitter and said: "i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it's not always as perfect as it may seem.”



