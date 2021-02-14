Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Singer Kelly Clarkson says her 'ideal date' is with herself

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Popular TV talk show host and the ‘Because of You’ singer Kelly Clarkson said she does not need a man for her 'best life' as she believes that her ideal date is with herself, noting that she will spend the Valentine’s Day as a singleton.

Clarkson separated from her husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock last summer after seven years of marriage. The mother of two, in Friday’s episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, said her life is full because of her kids.

The 38-year-old star remarked, “We all know that we don’t need someone by our sides to live our best lives.”

“To date myself, I’m a mom of little tiny tots, so I love, literally, having a glass of wine, put the fireplace on in my bedroom … and I read a book or I watch some Netflix. Or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that.”

Kelly had earlier admitted that co-parenting with Brandon is ‘difficult’ for her. She had recently Khloe Kardashian as a guest at the show. Speaking to Khloe, who is a mother to two-year-old True, she said, "You speak about co-parenting, and I’m doing that right now too.”

“It’s tough. … I know with me and Brandon. It’s hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

However, responding to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, the winner of the first season of American Idol stressed that she and Brandon get on board together when it’s about the children and their best interests. 

