Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen’s grandchildren told to stop taking money from UK taxpayers

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

British royal family has often been at the receiving end of criticism by anti-monarchists.

CEO of anti-monarchist organization Republic, Graham Smith, slammed Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren as well as other members for taking money from the UK taxpayers.

As per Express, Smith said: "I think the only way you can solve the problem of the monarchy is to get rid of it. It is always a problem whether it is one person or fifteen people.”

"But while we have a monarchy what Republic has been proposing for some time is that we only pay for the head of state. It is there to give us one person which is the Queen as head of state,” he continued.

"We should therefore only pay for the Queen. The budget could be slashed from £345 million down to less than £10 million a year. The Queen should then be on a salary similar to the Prime Minister and we then fund an office to manage her engagement,” he said.

"The rest of them should go off and do their own thing, we do not owe them a living, we do not owe them any kind of position, title or status. It is time they were all told to go and earn their own way like the rest of us,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Ali Xeeshan addresses backlash after anti-dowry campaign riles up the internet

Ali Xeeshan addresses backlash after anti-dowry campaign riles up the internet
Demands to axe monarchy surge after claims of Queen lobbying for law change

Demands to axe monarchy surge after claims of Queen lobbying for law change
Gwyneth Paltrow seen meditating in new makeup-free Instagram picture

Gwyneth Paltrow seen meditating in new makeup-free Instagram picture

What caused Prince Harry and Prince William to fall out

What caused Prince Harry and Prince William to fall out
Singer Kelly Clarkson says her 'ideal date' is with herself

Singer Kelly Clarkson says her 'ideal date' is with herself
Kate Winslet's mystery drama set for US premiere after Jean Smart, Evan Peters joined miniseries

Kate Winslet's mystery drama set for US premiere after Jean Smart, Evan Peters joined miniseries
Meghan Markle treading towards a career in politics in US: expert

Meghan Markle treading towards a career in politics in US: expert
Scotland’s showbiz legend Sydney Devine passes away at 81

Scotland’s showbiz legend Sydney Devine passes away at 81
'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen hints at a new banger as she grooves to her viral song

'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen hints at a new banger as she grooves to her viral song
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: Why the pair is keeping romance strictly private

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: Why the pair is keeping romance strictly private
Akcent jumps on the '#PawriHoriHai' bandwagon: Watch

Akcent jumps on the '#PawriHoriHai' bandwagon: Watch
Kendall Jenner claims she struggles with body image issues

Kendall Jenner claims she struggles with body image issues

Latest

view all