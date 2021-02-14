‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot faces monumental delays

Crew members working on Mission: Impossible have reportedly been forced to ‘pause filming’ due to a number of unforeseen circumstances.

The news was brought forward by a source close to The Sun and they were quoted saying, "The whole production has hit yet another issue and there have been revolts among the cast and crew.”

"For quite a few of them, the prospect of having to quarantine in a hotel back in the UK is a step too far and they’ve demanded to be flown home before the rules change. The studio has had to fund a jet back and the missing cast and crew will inevitably cause another delay.”

The source concluded by saying, "It was hoped that filming in the UAE would provide some flexibility but that changed when the UK shut its borders." But "Morale is really down and many of the younger staff who aren’t earning the big bucks just don’t feel it’s worth it any more."