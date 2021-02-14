Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Blake Shelton delays losing pounds for marriage to Gwen Stefani for odd reason

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

While country singer Blake Shelton is looking to shed a few pounds before getting married to singer Gwen Stefani he is holding himself off from hitting the gym for a particular reason.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 44-year-old shared that he wanted to slim down before his nuptials but did not want to make the idea so publicised because he did not want to feel obligated to fulfill the promise, that too for a wedding which was not even decided yet.

"I feel like if you say something like that on a public forum then you have obligated yourself to make sure that it gets done," he told late-night host Stephen Colbert.

However, he clarified that he and Stefani are in no rush to tying the knot due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as they want to be surrounded by their loved ones on their special day.

"It's out there now and I don't want to disappoint my friends and family — they've heard me say this," Shelton said. 

"They're hearing me say it on your show right now that I am going to lose weight for the wedding, but we don't know when that's going to be so why should I start?"

"The truth is we want to be able to have obviously her parents there, my parents, our families and until that can happen, we can't even make a plan," he said.

