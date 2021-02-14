How Prince Harry's 'rogue' behaviour indicated that he'd never be king

While it is certain that Prince William, one day, will take over the throne, Prince Harry's future as king seemed unlikely and in fact he was aware about it early on.

A royal commentator said that the idea of not being king embedded into Harry so deep that it changed the way he lived his life.

"I think the difference between William and Harry has a lot to do with succession in the Royal Family," the commentator said.

"William knows that one day he will become King, Harry knew that the reality of that was that it was very unlikely he would sit on the throne. So in many ways, he has lived a life feel of those shackles."

"He was the rogue and renegade Prince and there was nothing wrong with that in Harry's eyes."

"Seemingly there was nothing wrong with that in the House of Windsor's eyes either because it made him more relatable, it also modernised the monarchy."

However, the Duke of Sussex was "trapped" into acting as the "spare" member of the family, which he later resented.

"Harry fell into the same trap as the spares before him. There is in Britain the tradition of the heir and the spare. To start with in life they are co-stars, both of them idolised by the nation and the world.

"As early as I say in their childhoods, they became aware of it.

"Prince William derived a lot of strength from the idea that he would be king, and have great responsibility.

"That kept him going, while Harry went the other way from around the age of four."

The commentator even went on to share an incident of Prince Harry coming to terms with the fact that he would never be able to take over the throne.

"Once Harry was misbehaving in the back of a car and his nanny told him to shape up.



"Harry responded by saying he didn't need to shape up because he would not be king.

"By their teens, Harry is coming to resent this typecasting."