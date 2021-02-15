Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan and Harry are absolute soulmates, says photographer behind pregnancy shot

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are expecting their second child
  • The pair's pregnancy shot was taken by their friend and photographer Misan Harriman
  • Harriman dubbed the power couple 'absolute soulmates'
  • The photo was taken remotely via in iPad in Los Angeles by Harriman who was in London

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s endearing photo together from their pregnancy announcement has taken the world by storm.

Misan Harriman, the longtime friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the photographer of the stunning monochrome shot heaped praises on the pair.

Speaking to British Vogue, Harriman revealed how the iconic photo, taken via iPad remotely, represented the pair’s unconditional love for each other.

"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," he said.

"When you see people who have the connection that they have, it's like reading the pages of a book,” he went on to say.

"To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship. Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn't have met Harry. I'm grateful for whatever small part I played,” he said.

This comes after he earlier congratulated the couple after their pregnancy announcement was made. "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!" he wrote on Twitter.

