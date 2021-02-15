US actors Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honoured on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Can't connect right now! retry
Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal were honoured on Friday with stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama Love Story, were honoured just ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

“Who would have thought I would end up with a star on the Walk of Fame? I thought I’d end up in jail and look where I am. So, that’s pretty good,” O’Neal, 79, said at a ceremony that was held online because COVID-19 restrictions prevented an in-person event.

MacGraw, 81, said the honor was “mind-boggling.”

“I absolutely can’t believe I’m on this sidewalk,” she said.

Love Story became a cultural phenomenon and was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won one for best original score. It featured one of the most famous movie lines of the 1970s: “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a mile-long strip of plaques on Hollywood Boulevard, has honored influential figures in the entertainment industry since 1960. - Reuters 

