Billie Eilish says she 'cried out of joy' while watching her documentary

Billie Eilish seems to be very excited about her upcoming upcoming documentary, revealing she “cried out of joy” while watching it for the first time.



The pop star's life and career will be opened up to her fans later this month with the arrival of the Apple TV+ documentary 'The World’s A Little Blurry.'



The 19-year-old, in a new clip promoting her film, spoke about the experience of watching the documentary for the first time, saying: "We were in my living room. I was like, Nope, nobody’s allowed to see it – not my family – nobody’s allowed to see it until I’ve seen it, cos I knew there was some stuff in there that I was gonna be mortified by."

“Shit happened. I had a stomachache the entire day, but I cried out of joy for a lot of it. I never would have thought that anyone would be able to capture exactly what was going on in such a beautiful, intimate way.”

Billie Eilish's documentary 'World’s A Little Blurry' was directed by R.J. Cutler and will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26.