Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish says she 'cried out of joy' while watching her documentary

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Billie Eilish seems to be very excited about her upcoming upcoming documentary, revealing she “cried out of joy” while watching it for the first time.

The pop star's life and career will be opened up to her fans later this month with the arrival of the Apple TV+ documentary 'The World’s A Little Blurry.'

The 19-year-old, in a new clip promoting her film, spoke about the experience of watching the documentary for the first time, saying: "We were in my living room. I was like, Nope, nobody’s allowed to see it – not my family – nobody’s allowed to see it until I’ve seen it, cos I knew there was some stuff in there that I was gonna be mortified by."

“Shit happened. I had a stomachache the entire day, but I cried out of joy for a lot of it. I never would have thought that anyone would be able to capture exactly what was going on in such a beautiful, intimate way.”

Billie Eilish's documentary 'World’s A Little Blurry' was directed by R.J. Cutler and will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break silence in Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break silence in Oprah interview
Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid shares new pictures with Zayn Malik and daughter

Gigi Hadid shares new pictures with Zayn Malik and daughter

Meghan Trainor welcomes baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor welcomes baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara

Gal Gaddot reacts to Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' trailer

Gal Gaddot reacts to Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' trailer

Prince William and Kate Middleton asked to renounce royal titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton asked to renounce royal titles

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates 'bloody' Valentine's Day with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates 'bloody' Valentine's Day with Megan Fox
Noman Ijaz chooses to keep mum about backlash on TV drama 'Dunk'

Noman Ijaz chooses to keep mum about backlash on TV drama 'Dunk'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds poke fun at each other on Valentine's Day

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds poke fun at each other on Valentine's Day
Ryan Reynolds reveals heartwarming fan letter on film 'Deadpool's fifth anniversary

Ryan Reynolds reveals heartwarming fan letter on film 'Deadpool's fifth anniversary
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s Valentine’s Day PDA-filled photo with wife wins hearts

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s Valentine’s Day PDA-filled photo with wife wins hearts
US actors Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honoured on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

US actors Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honoured on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Latest

view all