Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Web Desk

Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Ariana Grande took the opportunity this Valentine’s Day to spread some love to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the singer shared a photo of a pile of white roses and petals surrounded by candle lights.

"Sending sm love," she wrote. 

"Hope everyone had a nice Valentine's Day," along with a smiley face.

This is her first Valentine's Day since getting engaged to Dalton Gomez. 

The two have largely kept their relationship under wraps, having dated last January with things getting serious while quarantining together in New York amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Take a look:


