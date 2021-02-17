Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Check out Kylie Jenner's $76,000 pair of sandals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner’s closet houses some of the most expensive and highly coveted items in the world.

As of recently, the latest addition to her luxury closet was a pair of Birkenstock sandals. 

While many may be confused as to why the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added a pair of the blatantly basic sandals to her collection, that’s because the highly coveted pair are said to have costed around $76,000.

Apparently, the brand MSCHF curated the sandals out of deconstructed Hermes Birkin bags, which alone cost an arm and a leg.

According to the New York Times, the Brooklyn-based company only made 10 pairs which range from $34,000 all the way up to $76,000.

It was reported that rapper Future, singer Kehlani and an unknown art collector were recipients of the item.

Meanwhile, Jenner is known for her prized Hermes Birkin bag collection which range from an array of colours to exotic skins which can start from $390,000.

Take a look:


