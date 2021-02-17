Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Meghan Markle can be seen dressed in a flowy, floor-length Carolina Herrera dress in pregnancy photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted the world with the wonderful news that they are expecting their second child.



Marking Valentine's Day in the most special way, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a heartwarming photo to make the news public.

In the photo, Meghan can be seen resting her head in Harry's lap in the garden. Dressed in a flowy, floor-length Carolina Herrera dress, the Duchess looks absolutely beautiful.

As revealed, Meghan's dress in the photo has a special connection, because it was custom-made for her when she was pregnant with Archie.

Meghan and Harry's endearing baby announcement tugged at every fan's heartbeat.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the pair said in a statement on Sunday, February 14. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."