Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Larry King's estranged widow contests his will, claims inheritance of assets

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Larry King's final will has been contested by his estranged wife Shawn Southwick.

The famed American television personality left all of his belongings and assets to his five kids, majorly excluding Southwick from inheriting anything. 

King divorced Southwick in 2019 after 22 years of marriage. The widow came forth claiming that despite the divorce was finalized, the pair were trying to get back together. 

Shawn even revealed that once King’s health started taking a turn, she took care of the business meetings.

The 61-year-old widow urged that she had “the most knowledge” about King’s assets and how he wished to contribute them. Shawn contested the updated will blatantly and refused to believe that’s what her husband wanted.

King instead left his belongings and estate to be divided amongst his five children.

His will reads, "This is my Last Will & Testament, It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

