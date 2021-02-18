Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa hits another milestone as she makes Time's list of next 100 most influential people

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Dua Lipa is over the moon as she has been named among Time Magazine's next 100 most influential people.

The 525-year-old music icon shared her feelings after hitting another  milestone, saying 'it is a true honour’ to appear on the magazine cover.

Taking to Twitter, she shared her Time cover, looking ravishing in a pink outfit and silver heels as they dubbed her a ‘pop prodigy’.

Dua also shared her gratitude and wrote: ‘Thank you @TIME and @kylieminogue for your kind words. ‘A true honour being on the cover #Time100Next, shot by Micaiah Carter, styling by Lorenzo Posocco, hair by Jen Atkin Hair makeup Samantha Lau, nails by Kimmie Kyees.’

Pop legend Kylie Minogue also praised the music sensation, saying: ‘Dua's achievements are all the more remarkable given that she is 25 years of age.'

More From Entertainment:

British author draws comparison between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

British author draws comparison between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Larry King's estranged widow contests his will, claims inheritance of assets

Larry King's estranged widow contests his will, claims inheritance of assets

Paris Hilton shares engagement news on social media

Paris Hilton shares engagement news on social media

A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood

A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood
Britney Spears’s ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’s ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears
Tiffany Haddish touches on her love for ‘bright colors’

Tiffany Haddish touches on her love for ‘bright colors’
Paris Jackson recalls ‘similar experiences’ as Paris Hilton at Utah boarding school

Paris Jackson recalls ‘similar experiences’ as Paris Hilton at Utah boarding school
Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift
Larry King’s estranged widow contests Will for lion’s share

Larry King’s estranged widow contests Will for lion’s share
Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'
Larsa Pippen calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘valuing men over friends’

Larsa Pippen calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘valuing men over friends’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family

Latest

view all