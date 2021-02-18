Dua Lipa hits another milestone as she makes Time's list of next 100 most influential people

Dua Lipa is over the moon as she has been named among Time Magazine's next 100 most influential people.

The 525-year-old music icon shared her feelings after hitting another milestone, saying 'it is a true honour’ to appear on the magazine cover.

Taking to Twitter, she shared her Time cover, looking ravishing in a pink outfit and silver heels as they dubbed her a ‘pop prodigy’.

Dua also shared her gratitude and wrote: ‘Thank you @TIME and @kylieminogue for your kind words. ‘A true honour being on the cover #Time100Next, shot by Micaiah Carter, styling by Lorenzo Posocco, hair by Jen Atkin Hair makeup Samantha Lau, nails by Kimmie Kyees.’

Pop legend Kylie Minogue also praised the music sensation, saying: ‘Dua's achievements are all the more remarkable given that she is 25 years of age.'