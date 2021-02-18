Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul famed Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun flaunts her natural beauty as she shares new snap

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Burcu Kiratli, who portrayed the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, stunned fans with her true beauty.

The Turkish actress is not afraid to show off her natural beauty and often posts makeup-free photos of herself on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday the charming actress shared her stunning photo, looking as fresh as the morning due in red top with antique earrings.

Burcu looked ethereal in the latest photo which garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Previously, Burcu shared her dazzling pictures wearing a Pakistani dress to win hearts of her fans.

 


More From Entertainment:

Games Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie step out for a stroll with their baby boy

Games Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie step out for a stroll with their baby boy
Dua Lipa hits another milestone as she makes Time's list of next 100 most influential people

Dua Lipa hits another milestone as she makes Time's list of next 100 most influential people
British author draws comparison between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

British author draws comparison between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Larry King's estranged widow contests his will, claims inheritance of assets

Larry King's estranged widow contests his will, claims inheritance of assets

Paris Hilton shares engagement news on social media

Paris Hilton shares engagement news on social media

A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood

A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood
Britney Spears’s ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’s ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears
Tiffany Haddish touches on her love for ‘bright colors’

Tiffany Haddish touches on her love for ‘bright colors’
Paris Jackson recalls ‘similar experiences’ as Paris Hilton at Utah boarding school

Paris Jackson recalls ‘similar experiences’ as Paris Hilton at Utah boarding school
Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift
Larry King’s estranged widow contests Will for lion’s share

Larry King’s estranged widow contests Will for lion’s share
Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'

Latest

view all