Ertugrul famed Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun flaunts her natural beauty as she shares new snap

Burcu Kiratli, who portrayed the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, stunned fans with her true beauty.



The Turkish actress is not afraid to show off her natural beauty and often posts makeup-free photos of herself on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday the charming actress shared her stunning photo, looking as fresh as the morning due in red top with antique earrings.

Burcu looked ethereal in the latest photo which garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Previously, Burcu shared her dazzling pictures wearing a Pakistani dress to win hearts of her fans.



