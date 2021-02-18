Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 18 2021
Olivia Wilde ‘falling in love’ with Harry Styles: source

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Only weeks after reports about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’s relationship came out, the two are reportedly falling hard for each other.

Sources revealed to HollywoodLife how the director is “falling in love” with the former One Direction member, even though it has only been a few weeks since the two made their relationship public.

“She is falling for him hard but doesn’t want to move too fast and scare him off. She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason [Sudeikis] and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out,” the insider told the portal.

The insider further said that Wilde “love what he’s been able to do for their movie [Don’t Worry Darling] and it really has impressed her to no end. And then to get to know him away from the set has been magical.”

Moreover, she “feels everything is going at the right pace, but she doesn’t want to have any wiggle room to mess this up, so she is making sure she separates work from pleasure and just gets the best out of this new relationship in any way she can.”

