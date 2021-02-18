Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 18 2021
Miranda Kerr touches on her parenting struggles in Malibu

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Miranda Kerr touches on her parenting struggles in Malibu

American model Miranda Kerr recently sat down to discuss her parenting habits and the struggles of ‘juggling’ time with three young boys.

The star touched upon her family life during an interview with E News and was quoted saying, "Sometimes I have to just stop and pinch myself because we have three healthy children, we're both doing what we love. I love design and creating this collection was a dream come true. We're really just following our passions and balancing work life with home life."

Kerr also added that she and her husband made sure to block out Sundays on their calendar for family time but "it's definitely a juggling act.”

“When most people text me, they're like 'How are you?' I send them the juggling emoji because that's how I feel, especially with my two youngest ones, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, and I'm still breastfeeding my 1-year-old."

Being the doting mother that she is, Kerr even let fans in on her house décor choices and admitted she features a lot of art done by her kids, "His attention to detail and his drawings for his age really just blows my mind.”

“He's been very much into drawing. And so, the house in Malibu has his drawings from one year up. And I really love that because it adds so much life to the home. He's very talented."

