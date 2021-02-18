Prince Harry blasts Palace over Queen's decision of dividing royal patronages

Prince Harry's royal titles ill be passed on and he will also lose his royal patronages

Prince Harry is reportedly fuming over Queen Elizabeth's brutal decision of taking royal patronages away from him.

According to British press, the Duke of Sussex's military titles will be passed on and he will also lose his royal patronages, along with wife Meghan Markle.

Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer Harry's reaction to the entire fiasco.

"The Sussexes are suggesting they won’t embarrass the Queen but Oprah won’t want her big interview to be a letdown. Interesting times at the palace," Palmer wrote on Twitter.

"Harry is not happy about the Queen’s plans to strip him and Meghan of all patronages she has handed to them," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK to eventually settle in California after exiting the royal family.